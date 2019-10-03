International University Sport Federation (FISU) delegations have visited Bangkok, Shanghai and Dnipro to assess preparations for their respective 2020 World University Championships in badminton, squash and water-skiing.

The badminton in Thai capital Bangkok will take place between November 16 and 22 next year, with action at Thonburi University.

FISU declared themselves "satisfied" with the facilities and predicted that some of the world's best players would compete.

The event will be the last World University Championship in badminton as the sport will merge into the Summer Universiade programme from Chengdu 2021 onwards.

"Everything is already available on the Bangkok Thonburi University campus," said Fiona Testuz of FISU's Championships department.

"There is a hotel, competition and training venues, catering services.

"The hotel is managed by the university hotel school and competition will be held in the university's main hall, the Chanchai Acadium."

Squash competition will be held in Shanghai ©FISU

China will host the 2020 squash event between July 17 and 23 at the Shanghai University of Sport.

A two-day FISU visit led to a report on preparations being written, with the two sides reaching a "preliminary consensus on various aspects of the event and expressing confidence for a successful Championship".

The venue was inspected and discussions held on areas such as volunteers, medical facilities, anti-doping, security and food.

Ukrainian city Dnipro will stage the 2020 Waterski and Wakeboard Championship between September 22 and 27 at Sentosa Cable Park.

The venue was described as "world class" with wakeboard events joining the World University Championships programme for the first time.

"They have a wealth of experience in organising big events with the International Waterski and Wakeboard Federation, so we are very confident that this event will be successful," said Alejandro Guerra of the FISU Championship department.