Organisers of the 2023 Winter Universiade in Lake Placid are aiming to catalyse economic development for the Adirondack region of New York in the build up to the Games.

During a week-long visit to the International University Sports Federation headquarters in Lausanne, project director of the Adirondack Sports Council, Ashley Walden, told delegates: "We see this as an opportunity to be world leaders in environmental sustainability."

Revitalisation of the area's economy and taking on board environmental concerns were key to Lake Placid being awarded the Universiade back in 2018.

"The regional economic group for the whole area was looking at appropriate ways to revitalise economic development in the area and, right away, they zeroed in on the 1980 Olympic facilities that needed an upgrade," said James McKenna, chair of the Adirondack North Country Sports Council.

"To entice more private investment, the plan was to look at multi-sport international sporting events and refurbish the Olympic facilities at the same time.

"The one we were looking at, as the anchor, was the World University Games.

"From our experience in 1980 we know that such international sporting events lead to a more sustainable economy."

Delegates from Adirondack outlined plans to boost the New York state's environmental ambitions through the 2023 Winter Universiade at Lake Placid ©FISU

Walden said community housing is just one of Lake Placid 2023's ambitions as organisers outlined the benefits of the Universiade on the local area.

"Right now, the town of Lake Placid is really a tourist travel town, so it can be difficult for communities and local families to afford housing," added Walden.

"What we are going to accomplish with the Athletes' Village and Media Village is that we are going to be able to, in the end, offer housing to local families so they stay on in the area."

She said the 2023 event will play a key role in facilitating progress.

"New York state has one of the most aggressive climate initiatives ever been seen in the United States," she said.

"By 2050, governor Andrew Cuomo has made a number of promises for the New York state.

"In the Adirondack region, this is very important to us because ours is an environmentally sensitive climate.

"We also see this as an opportunity to display that to the world."

In August, the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority announced the Lake Placid Olympic Sports Complex will undergo a refurbishment for the 2023 Winter Universiade.

It will represent a first major upgrade of the Olympic complex since Lake Placid hosted the 1980 Winter Olympics Games.

The refurbishments include new hospitality suites in the Herb Brooks Arena, named after the legendary United States coach who led America to the ice hockey gold medal at Lake Placid 1980, including a 4-3 victory over the Soviet Union in the match now known as "Miracle on Ice".