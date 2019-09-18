World Lacrosse has announced its most comprehensive digital viewing and broadcast plan for the Men's Indoor World Championship, starting tomorrow (September 19) in Vancouver, British Colombia.

Hosts Canada are top seeds as 20 teams contest the Cockerton Cup at the Langley Events Centre in an event that runs until September 28.

All 72 games are available live and free of charge by Lax Sports Network (LSN), which can be found on the web and via mobile devices at laxsn.com or laxsportsnetwork.com.

In addition, Eleven Sports will carry 24 matches live on linear television, including the gold- and bronze-medal games.

The Olympic Channel will also live-stream the bronze and gold medal games.

The tournament is seeded with four pools of five teams.

World Lacrosse has announced wide-ranging broadcast plans for the World Indoor Championship ©World Lacrosse

Based on results from the 2015 Indoor World Championship, the top-five teams in the blue division are, in order of seeding, Canada, Iroquois Nationals, United States, Israel and England.

The second pool, yellow division, contains Ireland, Serbia, Switzerland, The Netherlands and Hong Kong.

Third pool, green division, is comprised of the Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Scotland and Mexico.

Fourth pool, orange division, contains Australia, Finland, Sweden, Austria, and Costa Rica.

"The World Lacrosse 2019 Men's Indoor World Championship is one of World Lacrosse's premier events," Jim Scherr, the organisation's chief executive, said.

"The tournament will be highlighted by four competitive divisions in a format that provides opportunities for all teams.

"And the strength of the spectator base in western Canada for this style of game should provide a great backdrop for this event."

After round-robin pool play, eight teams will qualify for the Championship Bracket.