Harry Warganegara has been appointed the Indonesian Olympic Committee's (KOI) Chef de Mission for the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines.

Warganegara, the current head of KOI's sports development commission, will lead the Indonesian delegation to the tournament, taking place between November 30 to December 11.

Rosan Roeslani, who was the previous appointee, will take on Chef de Mission duties for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

"The decision to appoint [Rosan] is seen as a token for weightlifting, which has always been successful in winning Olympic medals," said Warganegara.

Warganegara told the Jakarta Times he took his position seriously and will work to fulfil the Indonesian team's needs for the SEA Games, to be held in Metro Manila, Subic and New Clark City.

Bases for the team are expected to be set up in each of the areas, with Warganegara focusing on accommodation issues in the build up to the tournament.

New Clark City in the north of Manila will stage competition as part of the Southeast Asian Games in November ©Getty Images

Warganegara, assistant to Chef de Mission Raja Sapta Oktohari at Rio 2016, added: "It's all good for athletes as they will stay in the Athletes' Village.

"The problem is for the supporting officials because they have to stay in hotels, in which it gets hard to get rooms [as the event approaches]."

At the 2017 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia won 38 gold, 63 silver and 90 bronze medals in a total haul of 188 podium finishes, placing fifth in the overall medals table.

Hosts Malaysia were on top, collecting 145 golds in a haul of 323 medals.