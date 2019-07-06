Kuwait Olympic Committee (KOC) officials have promised to "live up to the trust" placed in the organisation after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) lifted its suspension yesterday.

Newly-elected President Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Ahmad Al Sabah claimed the KOC would make a "valuable contribution" to the Olympic Movement following the decision from the IOC Executive Board, which ended the body's near four-year period in exile.

The IOC announced the full reinstatement of the KOC after confirming the National Olympic Committee had fulfilled the requirements for it to be welcomed back into the fold.

It included the KOC holding the Elective General Assembly, where Sheikh Fahad was chosen to lead the organisation, and the revision and adoption of new statutes for the National Sports Federations.

The IOC had provisionally lifted the suspension on August 16, allowing Kuwait competitors to participate 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang and the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires under their own flag.

The KOC was informed of the IOC's decision, which means Kuwait athletes can compete wearing national symbols at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, in a letter sent by President Thomas Bach.

Bach assured the new leadership that the IOC would be "fully at their disposal to support and assist the KOC in performing its mission and daily activities, including the preparation of a successful participation in the Summer Olympic Games Tokyo 2020".

"On behalf of the KOC, I would like to thank the IOC for their support in helping us to make the necessary changes to re-join the Olympic family and best serve the Olympic Movement in Kuwait," said Sheikh Fahad.

"I, as President, and my Board of Directors, have made it clear that we have a new vision for our future and we are committed to acting in the best interests of Kuwaiti sport and our athletes.

"With this reinstatement we look forward to building on our productive relationship with the IOC and making a valuable contribution to the Olympic Movement.

"Our efforts will be built on our three key pillars, unity, solidarity and team work, and we will work hard every day to live up to the trust that has been given.

"I would also like to thank all the International Federations for their support and guidance over the past years.

"We look very much forward to working with them and to hosting them and their international championships here in Kuwait in the future."

In a statement, the KOC added that it would "initiate the development of an overall strategy for the organisation, including high-performance and sports participation planning" following the lifting of the suspension.