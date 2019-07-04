American-born double Olympic snowboarding champion Vic Wild has confirmed he will continue to represent Russia following confusion over his medical clearance.

In a post on Instagram, the 32-year-old said he was "still snowboarding for Russia" and thanked the Sports Ministry for resolving the uncertainty surrounding his future on the team.

Wild, who won the parallel slalom and parallel giant slalom gold medals at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi, had initially failed to receive approval to compete from the Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA).

According to Russian media reports, the FMBA had deemed Wild medically unfit after citing health issues.

But the athlete repeatedly stated he did not have any and threatened to return to participate for the United States if the confusion was not resolved.

Vic Wild won two Olympic gold medals for Russia at Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Russian Snowboard Federation President Denis Tikhomirov has said the FMBA has since granted temporary permission to Wild following an intervention from Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov.

"If you were wondering: I still snowboard for Russia," Wild, who was born in Washington, wrote.

"Thanks to the Russian Sports Ministry for resolving the issue."

Wild originally competed for the United States before the US Ski and Snowboard Association disbanded its Alpine programme.

He left the US shortly after and married Russian snowboarder Alena Zavarzina in 2011.

Wild was later granted Russian citizenship and represented the country at Sochi 2014, a Winter Olympics tainted by the state-sponsored doping programme the nation orchestrated at the Games.