Israel will make an historic debut at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo after booking their ticket with a Group C Jumping Qualifier victory at Maxima Park in Moscow.

With just one place up for grabs, Israel got their better of their rivals and Israel will send a jumping team to the Olympics for the first time.

Just a single fault separated Israel from runners-up Poland and with just one qualifying spot up for grabs it was a close battle for the place at Tokyo 2020.

The foursome of Daniel Bluman, Ashlee Bond, Elad Yaniv and Dani G Waldman overhauled their Polish rivals in the latter stages of the contest and Israel team sports manager Amichai Alperovich was delighted.

"We were optimistic but there was a lot of pressure this afternoon," said Alperovich.

"But these guys, they made it, all of them are magnificent, they’ve all done a great job and the second round was perfect!

"We are happy and this is historic - it’s the first time we will have Israel [Jumping team] at the Olympics!"

Six nations lined up for the contest with Azerbaijan and Kyrgystan being eliminated in the first round.

There were four countries - Poland, Russia, Uzbekistan and Israel - left for round two but it quickly became a two-horse race as Poland, carrying 13 faults, and Israel, carrying 15, moved clear of their rivals.

Russia and Uzbekistan trailed behind with 42 and 60 faults respectively.

Russian hopes were thrown when Vladimir Tuganov's Tulum twice took a disliking to the open water at fence nine.

Israel's Bluman made it all look easy when he registered just a single time fault with Ladriano Z but Bond and Chela LS added 12 before Yaniz and Alvaro du Gue ran into trouble to finish with nine, the team looked vulnerable.

The experienced Waldman and Lizziemary racked up five faults for a pole off the middle of the triple combination, with an additional single time penalty.

Poland had a difficult start as Andrzej Oplatek and Stakkatan left two on the floor, but Jan Bobik and Chacco Amicor completed the only clear of the first round before Kryzsztof Ludwiczak and Nordwind made just one mistake with a time fault contributing to a tally of 13 and a two-fault advantage over Israel at the start of round two.

When Oplatek went clear the pressure was on Israel, especially with Bluman posting a time fault and Bond adding eight more to her tally.

Yaniv came to the rescue though with a zero score as the pendulum swung towards Isreal.

Bobik faulted just once as Poland could finish with a minimum 17 on the board but with Waldman going clear, Bond's eight faults were dropped from the Israeli scoresheet with the best three results counting.

That meant just Bluman's single time fault was added for a total of 16 and despite Poland's Luwiczak going clear, a one-fault margin saw Israel seal their place at Tokyo 2020.

last Friday (June 28) Ukraine had claimed the single spot on offer for Tokyo 2020 at another Group C jumping qualifier in Budapest.