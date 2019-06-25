The artistic director and executive producer of the final candidature presentation video of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo's successful bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympics is predicting a huge party when Italy stages the event in seven years time.

Marco Balich, from Balich Worldwide Shows (BWS), has created more than 20 successful Olympic Ceremonies, including Turin 2006 and Rio 2016, and oversaw the delegation's three minute video presented to International Olympic Committee members here yesterday.

"The biggest party in the world will be in Milan in 2026!" Balich said.

"I am delighted for the victory of Milano and Cortina.

"Thanks to [Italian National Olympic Committee President] Giovanni Malagò, Mayor Sala, Governor Zaia, Governor Fontana, Giorgetti and all those who believed in and worked on this challenge.

"A fantastic team game: when Italy joins, it manages to win with a beautiful project.

"Hurray for Milano Cortina and all Italy!"

The video drew on Italy's sunny climate and rich culture, reflecting on it's artistic history and love of food,

It highlighted a winter sports passion and the fact Italy "thrives on facing challenges".

It concluded that "we, together and compact, are super ready to get this amazing thing done".

BWS have been hired to produce the Opening Ceremony for the Summer Universiade in Naples on July 3.

The Opening Ceremony of Naples 2019 is due be held at San Paolo Stadium with more than 1,500 artists expected to perform a rousing display of Italian heritage and themes.