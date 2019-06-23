Australia topped both the points and medal table in Europe for the first time as they won a maiden World Rowing Cup of the season in Poznań.

Gold medals in the women's eight, men's four and men's pair sparked a medal rush for Australia, who also claimed silver medals in the women's pair, men's quadruple scull and the PR1 men's single scull in the Polish city.

Bronze medals in the women's four, women's double scull and lightweight men's double scull rounded off a great weekend on Lake Malta, following yesterday's lightweight men's gold and women's single scull bronze medals.

On a busy day, Alexander Hill and Joshua Booth led the men's pair from start to finish and took the win, despite a late sprint from their New Zealand rivals.

"This is our first international race together and we were against a really good field," Hill said.

"We managed to get a good lead and then it was just about maintaining the gap.

"We’re really happy with the result.”

Timothy Masters, Nicholas Purnell, Jack Hargreaves and Jack O’Brien engaged similar tactics in the men's four, breaking away from their Polish hosts to take gold.

Poland, Italy and the United States battled for the lower medal positions.

As Australia surged for the line it was Italy who snatched silver and Poland the bronze.

The Polish M4x crew were proud to have won 🥇in front of a home crowd! 🙌



📸Ben Chattell / World Rowing #worldrowing #rowing #WRCPoznan pic.twitter.com/oYm9kI5XZ1 — World Rowing (@WorldRowing) June 23, 2019

A close battle went to the wire in the women's eight race as the Australians went up against reigning world champions, the US.

The green and gold team had the edge at the 500 metres mark with Britain getting ahead of the Americans in second.

Australia motored to almost a full boat length lead at the halfway point and eased to victory at a stroke rate of 39, with the US fighting back for silver and New Zealand taking the last step on the rostrum.

There was home success for Poland when they clinched the men's quadruple sculls title ahead of Australia and New Zealand.

The crew of Fabian Baranski, Szymon Pośnik , Wiktor Chabel and Dominik Czaja moved into the lead with a 35-stroke pace with Germany in close pursuit as Britain and New Zealand battled for third.

A surge through the field saw Australia take a stroke rate up to 46 as they edged ahead of Germany at the line to snatch silver, with the New Zealanders grabbing the bronze, 0.02 seconds ahead of the Germans.

In the women's PR1 single sculls final Norway's Birgit Skarstein claimed gold ahead of France's Nathalie Benoit and Anna Sheremet from Ukraine.

Paralympic champion Roman Polianskyi of Ukraine got the better of men's world champion Erik Horrie at the Gavirate International Para regatta last month to win the men's PR1 single sculls event.

Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler from New Zealand won the women's pairs contest from Australian pair Jessica Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre, while world champions Annika van der Meer and Corne de Koning from the Netherlands took the PR2 mixed double sculls title.