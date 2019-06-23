FIFA claim the 2019 Women's World Cup broke records for engagement over the group stage and that global interest has reached new heights, despite criticism over low attendances and poor organisation.

FIFA have released a series of statistics and figures regarding television audiences and social media engagement so far from the tournament in France, indicating the Women's World Cup is more popular than ever before.

They claim posts on the official FIFA Women’s World Cup digital channels have gained a combined 433 million views so far, of which 82 million were video views of goals, highlights and analysis.

FIFA also revealed posts on the official tournament Facebook page have gained a combined six million "likes".

While there has been some criticism over the size of crowds in the stadiums, record numbers for television audiences have been set in several of the nations where their teams are taking part.

In France, 10.6 million viewers tuned in for the hosts' opening game against South Korea, a record audience for women's football in the country.

The previous high was 4.1 million for Germany versus France at the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada.

In Brazil, 24.8 million viewers watched their group game against Italy, a FIFA Women’s World Cup national record audience.

The Brazil versus Italy match was also watched in Italy by 7.3 million viewers, a record women’s football television audience in the country where the previous high was just 202,844 viewers for the Japan against United States final in 2011.

The Brazil v Italy group stage match was watched by record audiences in both countries ©Getty Images

In Britain, FIFA saw a record four million viewers watched England versus Scotland on BBC One - although only 13,000 supporters watched at the stadium at Allianz Riviera in Nice - while in Chile, a record 1.2m viewers on Chilevisión saw US versus Chile.

Record interest around the world was not reflected in ticket sales for the group stage, although FIFA claimed more than one million tickets had been allocated by June 20.

They have previously admitted revealed a sixth of these were free gifts to media, sponsors, staff and VIPs.

FIFA say tickets for the remaining matches are still available on their website or at the stadiums.

They also say 11 group stage matches were sold out, while 21 of the 36 group games - 58 per cent - had a total attendance of over 15,000 fans.

This is in contrast to before the tournament where FIFA President Gianni Infantino had claimed 20 of the 44 tournament matches were sold out.

One area of success for FIFA appears to be fan parks, introduced at the Women's World Cup for the first time at this tournament.

They also revealed 182,000 fans have attended the FIFA Fan Experience, set up in each of the host cities and featuring a variety of games, entertainment and activities.

The tournament is now into the knock-out stages, with Germany and Norway the first to qualify for the quarter-finals by beating Nigeria and Australia respectively.