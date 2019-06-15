A temporary exhibition entitled The Women’s Game has opened today in the French capital while the FIFA Women’s World Cup is taking place around the country.

Staged by the FIFA World Football Museum and FIFA's corporate partner Hyundai, The Women’s Game is located at Jardin Nelson Mandela in Les Halles.

It depicts the long history of women’s football, which includes periods of popularity, decline and lengthy bans in many countries.

The exhibition is divided into three chapters, with the first looking at the history of women’s football before 1991.

The second covers the FIFA Women’s World Cups between 1991 and 2015, while the third is on the current tournament taking place between 24 teams in nine French cities.

Each chapter features unique objects, with the national shirts of the sides competing this summer also on display.





The current Women’s World Cup trophy can be viewed, as well as the trophy made in 1991 for the first two editions of the tournament.

A painting by UK artist Rachel Gadsden has been included by Hyundai, which portrays a legendary female footballer personifying true passion.

“We are honoured and proud to present the exciting history of women’s football by bringing the FIFA World Football Museum to Paris during the FIFA Women’s World Cup thanks to our esteemed partner Hyundai,” said Marco Fazzone, managing director of the FIFA World Football Museum.

“Our anticipation of the tournament is as great as our enthusiasm for showing fascinating objects and telling great stories, some of which are not yet widely known.”

The exhibition is free to enter every day until July 7, when the final of the Women’s World Cup takes place.