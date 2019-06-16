The Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) has accepted fencing as its newest member sport.

Officials confirmed the decision at the organisation's General Assembly at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby.

It takes the number of sports under the PNGOC umbrella up to 33.

The news comes after International Olympic Committee (IOC) President and former fencer Thomas Bach showed off his skills in Papua New Guinea last month.

Bach, who won a gold medal in the team foil at the Montreal 1976 Olympics, met youngsters at Port Moresby's Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre.

PNGOC President Sir John Dawanincura was in attendance at the session alongside secretary general Auvita Rapilla, an IOC member.

Fiji's Robin Mitchell, an IOC Executive Board member and the President of the Oceania National Olympic Committees, was another official on hand at the venue which welcomes thousands of athletes each week.

Thomas Bach showed off his fencing skills in Papua New Guinea last month ©IOC

"Welcome to the family, fencing," said a post on the PNGOC Facebook page.

"We look forward to working with you."

PNGOC added that elsewhere at the General Assembly there was "great discussion and feedback" on other issues.

The country's next major assignment is the Pacific Games in Samoa between July 7 and 20.

Port Moresby hosted the last edition in 2015.