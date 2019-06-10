Angus Kinnear, managing director of English Championship football club Leeds United, has been appointed independent chairman of the Board at British Weightlifting.

Kinnear, who joined the Yorkshire club from Premier League side West Ham United in 2017, replaces interim chairman Patrick Roberts.

A former member of the Board at Commonwealth Games England, Kinnear has also worked at Arsenal, Coca-Cola and Procter & Gamble.

In a statement, British Weightlifting said he brought a "wealth of sporting, marketing and commercial expertise and an understanding of professional, Olympic and Paralympic sport to the organisation".

Kinnear claimed he could see "real potential" for weightlifting in Britain and said he was looking forward to getting started.

New British Weightlifting chairman Angus Kinnear claimed he could see the potential of the sport in the United Kingdom approaching the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham ©BWL

"It is a privilege to accept this position as I am a passionate advocate of increasing sporting opportunities for all," Kinnear said.

"With Tokyo 2020 and Birmingham 2022 around the corner, I look forward to leading the Board and driving forward British Weightlifting's strategic ambitions to deliver greater success on and off the platform."

British Weightlifting chief executive Ashley Metcalfe claimed it was a "huge coup" for the governing body to secure the services of "an individual with the sporting and commercial expertise that Angus offers".

"It is a really exciting time to be involved with British Weightlifting – on the back of recent European and Commonwealth Games successes, our elite lifters and Para powerlifters continue to impress, whilst the sport continues to grow and engage a much broader and more diverse customer base," Metcalfe added.

"I am sure that Angus’s new perspective and his significant understanding of professional, Olympic and Paralympic sport will be a huge benefit to us."

Kinnear's appointment comes after Leeds United failed to earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League after they were beaten in the play-off semi-finals by Derby County.