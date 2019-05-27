Poland’s Magdalena Woyciechowska stretched her lead at the Formula Kite Asian Championships today, besting her countrywoman and training partner Julia Damasiewicz in perfect conditions in Beihai in China.

The fourth day of the scheduled six-day regatta offered the best of the thus-far slightly stuttering conditions that enabled International Kiteboarding Association officers to get six races away for both the men’s and women’s fleets.

Woyciechowska, 14, finished the day with a bullet after being a model of consistency with five successive runner-up finishes that gave her a comfortable advantage at the top of the order.

She has a nett score of 22 points.

"It’s okay, but I can do better," said Woyciechowska, ruing one loss to local favourite and key rival Jingle Chen after misjudging the final, vital gybe.

"That race was very sad.

"I just went too far and gybed too late to make the finish line.

"So many seconds is not so good."

A total of 16 races have now taken place in the men's and women's events ©IKA

Damasiewicz is second with 32 points, while Australia's Natalie Flintrop-Clarke completes the top three with 41 points.

Flintrop-Clarke moved up to third after she scooped a bullet and three third place-finishes in ideal nine to 10 knots tropical breezes on the Beibu Gulf's flat waters.

Chen threatened to unseat Woyciechowska when she exploded out of the blocks, taking three bullets, including two in the opening races.

But even after pipping the Pole in a photo finish after audaciously stealing the lead on the final downwind leg in the day’s fourth race, Chen suffered disaster when she twice dropped her kite before the start and failed to start the last two contests.

The catastrophe put her down the order, leaving her in fourth spot overall on 44 points.

Russia’s Denis Taradin continued his winning ways in the men’s fleet's six races, taking four bullets that gave him a lock on the top on the leaderboard, despite a disastrous first race when he crashed and could only manage an 11th-place finish.

He has a nett of 14 points with Italy's Mario Calbucci second on 30 and Turkey's Ejder Ginyol third on 37.6.

Many of the athletes are going not only for glory in the Formula Kite Asians Championships, but are also trying to accrue enough ranking points to allow themselves a tilt at the medals at the inaugural Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games in San Diego in October.