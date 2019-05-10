The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has been showcasing its history at the SportAccord Summit, which concluded here today.

The FISU booth at the exhibition has been highlighting the organisation's 70th anniversary celebrations with a pictorial timeline of its history.

FISU has also organised introductory sessions for various cities to introduce FISU’s activities in sports and education.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin has revealed he wants to "future-proof" the governing body's event portfolio as part of a 10-year strategic plan, including ensuring more students around the world take part in sport.

"Widening the participation base is vitally important to us and something we are actively addressing with initiatives like the International Day of University and our new Healthy Campus lifestyle project," Matytsin said.

The Russian has also taken the opportunity to help draw attention to this year's Summer Universiade, due to take place in Naples between July 3 and 14.

"In terms of national teams, athletes and sports that will participate, it is set to be the world's biggest sporting event this year," Matytsin said.

Chengdu, the host city for the 2021 Summer Universiade, was yesterday officially awarded the 2025 World Games and FISU and the International World Games Association plan to work closely together to ensure synergy.

Representatives from Yekaterinburg in Russia are also here as part of their bid to host the 2023 Summer Universiade.

"The use of existing and temporary facilities wherever possible is another trend where FISU has been at the forefront," Matytsin said.

"We developed a lean and effective hosting model some time ago.

"This model has repeatedly proven attractive to emerging host cities."