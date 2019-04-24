Germany has emerged as a potential candidate to host the 2025 Summer Universiade after a delegation of officials from the country held talks with the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

In a statement, FISU said the visit had been conducted "in preparation for a possible bid" from Germany for the event.

Further discussions will be held once a host city or region has been identified, FISU added.

A feasibility study regarding a potential candidacy from Germany has already been launched.

FISU officials, including secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond, said they were "pleased with the initiative and encouraged the German delegation to continue their efforts in this direction".

Saintrond said the approach taken by the German University Sports Federation (ADH) was "sensible" after Hamburg's bid for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games collapsed following a referendum.

Germany has not hosted the Summer Universiade since 1989 ©Wikipedia

"For Germany, it is important, considering Hamburg’s bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics did not pass muster with their citizens," Saintrond said.

"So it is good that they are taking this sure-footed approach and we at FISU appreciate that.”

ADH President Jörg Förster, FISU Executive Committee member Verena Burk and ADH secretary general Christoph Fischer were among the German delegation which visited FISU in Lausanne.

They were joined by Carla Wuhrer and Phillip Michler, who work for the Proprojekt agency which is leading the feasibility study.

Other countries who could bid for the 2025 Summer Universiade include South Africa, Australia and Argentina.

Germany has not hosted the Summer Universiade since before the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Duisburg was the last German city to stage the event in 1989.