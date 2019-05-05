The creation of a European Para Youth Winter Games has moved a step closer after the European Paralympic Committees (EPC) approved the concept at its General Assembly in Israel.

The EPC agreed to establish the event but the size and number of sports has not been confirmed.

The organisation is set to apply for additional funding to help with costs before further details are announced.

Poland is set to hold the first edition next year, providing the EPC is successful with its application.

The EPC already organises a Para Youth Games for summer sports and the last event took place in Italy in 2017.

Pajulahti in Finland is due to host the multi-sport event this year, featuring eight sports – athletics, boccia, goalball, judo, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair basketball.

The EPC organises a European Para Youth Games every two years ©EPC

The EPC also approved a motion regarding gender equality on the Executive Board.

In future, the ruling body must contain 30 per cent men and 30 per cent women.

The EPC's members will also have to nominate both women and men to all positions within the continental association.

This had been proposed after no women were nominated for EPC roles at the organisation's last General Assembly in Katowice in Poland in 2017.

Sitting volleyball has been granted a place on the 2021 European Para Youth Games and will be a core sport on the programme from 2023 after a motion from ParaVolley Europe was backed by the General Assembly.