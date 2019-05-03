Motions on the possibility of creating a European Para Winter Games and improving the gender balance on the European Paralympic Committee (EPC) Executive Board are set to headline the organisation's General Assembly in Israel tomorrow.

The meeting is due to take place in Netanya following the EPC Conference, the theme of which is "tackling the future".

The French Paralympic Committee (FPSC) has put forward a proposal to stage the first European Para Winter Games next year to improve the amount of opportunities for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

It follows France hosting the International Federation for Athletes with Intellectual Impairments (INAS) World Ski Championships in March, where the "level of competition was high in many events", according to the FPSC.

"It’s time to open more competitions for athletes with intellectual disabilities while pursuing work on competitiveness and classification," the motion reads.

The EPC General Assembly will also vote on a plan to increase the gender representation on its major bodies, including the Executive Board.

It is hoped a regulation will be installed which ensures the Executive Board contains at least 30 per cent of either gender.

The European Para Youth Games format will be discussed at the meeting ©EPYG2017

"In case there are not enough nominees of either gender to reach 30 per cent, the General Assembly should assign the Executive Board to co-opt Board members in order to reach that," the EPC proposal adds.

The Swedish Paralympic Committee has called for the EPC's members to nominate both women and men to all positions within the continental association.

This has been proposed after no women were nominated for EPC roles at the organisation's last General Assembly in Katowice in Poland in 2017.

ParaVolley Europe have submitted a request that sitting volleyball be added to the 2021 European Para Youth Games programme with a view to having the sport included as a core part of the event from 2023.

The General Assembly will be the first presided over by Croatia's Ratko Kovačić since he was elected head of the EPC in the Polish city two years ago.