Chinese Taipei, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have submitted bids for the 2023 World Korfball Championship, it has been announced.

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) confirmed the three countries had entered the race for the event and described the bids as "promising".

An Evaluation Committee, comprising Joana Faria, Gert Dijkstra and chairman Frans Walvis, will now assess the three candidatures.

The committee will provide a report to the IKF Executive Committee and Council before formal presentations without representatives of the bidding nations take place at the IKF Congress in Durban on August 6.

The IKF will announce the location of its 2023 World Championship in August ©IKF

The IKF Council will evaluate the presentations and the report at its meeting the following day before it makes its decision, which will be made public at the IKF General Meeting on August 9.

The meetings will be held during the 2019 World Championship in the South African city.

The Netherlands, who have won nine of the 10 World Championships staged so far, hosted the event in 1978, 1987 and 2003.

The Czech Republic held the 2017 edition and the IKF's highest-level competition has never taken place in Chinese Taipei.