International Korfball Federation (IKF) President Jan Fransoo has claimed 2018 will be an exciting year for the sport with Continental Championships proving the main focus.

A total of six countries are expected to compete at the Pan American Championship in the Colombian city of Cali.

Competition will take place from March 2 to 4.

The All Africa Korfball Championship will be the second continental competition to take place, with Harare in Zimbabwe poised to host the event from April 27 to 29.

The event will see one team qualify for next year's World Championships, which will take place in South African city Durban.

With South Africa assured of a place at the event, it means two African teams will compete at the Championships for the first time.

Tokyo will stage the Asia/Oceania Korfball Championship from July 27 to August 5 before The Netherlands hosts the European event from October 13 to 21.

One nation will qualify for the 2019 World Championships through the African continental event ©IKF

"For many countries, taking part in the Continental Championship is their main target, and a great way to focus development efforts," said Fransoo.

"Especially for those countries ranked between 30 and 50 on our world ranking, taking part in the Continental Championship is the pinnacle of their performance.

"I am happy to see so many countries taking part in this quadrennial cycle, where we are likely to break again the record of the number of participating countries.

"This is important for us as a worldwide korfball community to demonstrate our growth by hard numbers.

"It is, however, also important to help grow the performance culture in all of our member organisations.

"While grassroots participation is always and should remain the primary objective of any national organisation, it is critical for each national organisation to also develop a strong performance pillar, which includes a national league and championship at different age groups levels, and includes international participation."

The IKF are hopeful the first edition of the Under-19 World Championships will help to further stimulate international participation.

Fransoo also offered his thanks to volunteers for their support of the sport, both financially and by helping with its organisation.