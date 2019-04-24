Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah and Haile Gebrselassie have become embroiled in a furious dispute over allegations the Briton was burgled at a hotel owned by the Ethiopian distance running great.

Farah made the dispute public at the conclusion of a press conference prior to competing at the London Marathon on Sunday (April 28).

The 36-year-old Briton said there had been an incident during the build-up to his second participation in the event.

Farah alleged that while staying at Gebrselassie's hotel in Ethiopia, where he had been conducting his preparations, he returned to his room on his birthday (March 23) to discover he had been burgled.

Farah claimed a watch, bought by his wife as a present, had been stolen along with phones and money.

“Haile owns the hotel and when you stay for three months at the hotel, it’s very disappointing to know someone who has that hotel and that kind of hotel couldn’t do nothing,” Farah said.

“And at the end, they couldn’t do nothing.

“So just disappointed in Haile.”

The dispute intensified further when two-time Olympic 10,000 metres champion Gebrselassie responded, alleging Farah’s comments had been “deceit”.

Gebrselassie claimed he and his hotel had offered “unreserved support and commitment in regarding to his unproven claim".

“Our hotel has a clear policy for its clients, which states they have to declare if they have a cash amount higher than $350, so that they are given a special safe box or give it for the respective officials to keep it safe,” a statement from Gebrselassie read.

“Ironically, Mo Farah was objected (sic) the offer from our hotel, when asked, in case if he needs a safe box.

“Legally, we are not going to be accountable on the matter.”

Haile Gebrselassie launched a scathing response to allegations made by Mo Farah ©Getty Images

Gebrselassie, the former Ethiopian Athletics Federation President, said the incident had been immediately reported to police, with five employees claimed to have been taken into custody for five weeks.

He stated the employees were later released after being cleared, while asserting that police had found nothing about the case.

Gebrselassie went on to criticise the conduct of Farah at the hotel, adding that he had mediated after an alleged incident between the Briton and another athlete.

According to NBC Sports, a spokesman for Farah claimed Gebrselassie’s allegations were an attempt to distance the Ethiopian and his hotel from the incident.

“Mo is disappointed with this statement and the continued reluctance by the hotel and its owner to take responsibility,” the spokesperson told NBC Sports.

“Mo disputes all of these claims which are an effort to distract from the situation, where members of his hotel staff used a room key and stole money and items from Mo Farah’s room (there was no safe as it was faulty and Mo requested a new one).

“Police reports confirm the incident and the hotel admitted responsibility and were in contact with Mo’s legal advisor.

“The hotel even offered to pay Mo the amount stolen, only to withdraw the offer when he prematurely left the hotel and moved to other accommodation due to security concerns.

“Despite many attempts to discuss this issue privately with Mr Gebrselassie, he did not respond but now that he has, we would welcome him or his legal team getting in touch so this matter can be resolved.”

The spat has overshadowed Farah’s participation in this year’s London Marathon.

Farah finished third last year, ending behind Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Ethiopia’s Tola Shura Kitata.