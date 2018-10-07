Britain's Sir Mo Farah secured his first major marathon, while Kenya's Brigid Kosgei secured the women's title at the Chicago Marathon.

The race was only Sir Mo's third marathon and he won with a European record time of 2 hours 05min 11sec.

Sir Mo retired from track athletics in August 2017 to concentrate on road racing following a successful career in the 10,000 and 5,000 metres, winning four Olympic gold medals at London 2012 and Rio 2016.

He finished third in this year's London Marathon.

"The conditions weren't great and everyone was thinking about conditions rather than time, but towards the end we picked it up," Sir Mo said.

"I felt good towards the end of the race.

"At the beginning I felt a bit sluggish but overall I'm very happy with it."

Briain's Sir Mo Farah won his first marathon in Chicago, with Kenya's Brigid Kosgei victorious in the women's race ©Getty Images

Brigid Kosgei of Kenya won the women's race in 2:18:35.

She had finished as runner-up in the 2018 London Marathon and in last year's Chicago Marathon.

In the women's wheelchair race, Manuela Schar won with a time of 1:41:38.

Daniel Romanchuk won the men's wheelchair race in 1:31:34.

More follows