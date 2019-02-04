Short track speed skater Lim Hyo-jun, winner of the Olympic gold medal in the 1,500 metres at Pyeongchang 2018, has been named the top South Korean athlete of 2018 by the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee (KSOC).

The 22-year-old, who also picked up a bronze in the 500m, was selected for the KSOC’s top prize by the body’s Board of Directors.

It will be officially presented during their annual awards ceremony set to be held on February 27.

Lin was the only South Korean male short track skater to top the podium on home ice at Pyeongchang 2018.

Cyclist Na Ah-reum, centre, was named the top female athlete for winning four golds at the 2018 Asian Games ©Getty Images

The top male athlete of 2018 was named as alpine snowboarder Lee Sang-ho, a silver medallist in the parallel giant slalom at Pyeongchang 2018 to become the first South Korean athlete, male or female, to win an Olympic medal in an Alpine discipline.

Cyclist Na Ah-reum was chosen as the best female athlete of the year after winning four gold medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The 28-year-old triumphed in the road race, individual time trial, Madison and team pursuit, in the process becoming the first South Korean cyclist to win four gold medals at the event.

She also became the first cyclist of any nationality to win the road race and time trial at the same Asian Games.