For the second year running, top seeds the United States will play second seeds Chile in the men’s final at the International Tennis Federation World Team Cup Americas Qualifier in Orlando.

The US had already made it through before today’s play at the USTA National Campus, while Chile reached the final with a demolition of Mexico in their last round robin tie today.

In two singles and one doubles rubber, they advanced for the loss of just two games.

World number 89 Jamie Sepulveda beat Margarito Bautista in the first singles rubber 6-0, 6-0 before world number 22 Alexander Cataldo defeated Carlos Muro 6-1, 6-0.

The United States' Casey Ratzlaff will look to help his team to victory tomorrow against Chile in the final of ITF World Team Cup Americas Qualifier in Orlando ©USTA

With the tie already won, Sepulveda and Cataldo then came out together and won the doubles 6-1, 6-0.

Last year Chile lost to the US in the final, so they will now be looking for revenge in tomorrow’s contest.

In 2018 when America's Casey Ratzlaff faced Cataldo, the match ended 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 in Ratzlaff’s favour.

Their overall head-to-head record however, is all square at 2-2.