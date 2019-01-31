Thailand and Singapore have taken the last two places at the Women's World Championships from the Asia Oceania Floorball Confederation qualifier.

Hosts Thailand were facing Malaysia in the first semi-final of the day at the Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.

The hosts scored first through Thanaporn Tongkham, but Malaysia's Alexandra Ng equalised late on.

The game went into over-time, with Nelly Johansson scoring the goal that put Thailand through to December's Women's World Championships in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.

In the second semi-final of the day, Singapore defeated New Zealand 10-4 to progress.

Thailand and Singapore will join Japan and Australia in the World Championships, with the latter teams having qualified after finishing top of their respective groups.

Japan will play Australia in the final tomorrow.

In the Polish city of Gdansk, two groups of European qualifiers were taking place.

World number one Sweden built on yesterday's demolition of France to defeat Norway 17-1, while France's misery continued with a 19-0 loss to Denmark.

Italy narrowly beat Belgium 4-3.

More European qualifiers were taking place in Trencin, Slovakia, with world number two Finland getting their second win of the competition after beating Germany 16-2, while Russia lost to Spain 10-3.