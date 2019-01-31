Footballer Riyad Mahrez and karate's Lamya Matoub won the men's and women's prizes respectively at the Algerian Olympic Committee's Sports Awards.

The fourth edition of the ceremony was held at the Sheraton Hotel in capital Algiers with the event designed to honour the country's achievements in 2018.

Mahrez, who signed for Premier League champions Manchester City in July, is regarded as one of the best African footballers.

The midfielder won the Premier League title as part of Leicester City's shock success in 2016.

Matoub was recognised after winning a bronze medal in the women's under-68 kilograms kumite division at the 2018 World Karate Championships in Madrid.

World Championship bronze medallist Lamya Matoub won the women's award ©Getty Images

Neither recipient was available to collect their awards with Mahrez on duty with Manchester City and Matoub in Paris at the Karate-1 Premier League competition in the French capital.

Mahrez's brother Wassim collected his prize while Algerian Karate Federation President Slimane Mesdoui did the honours for Matoub.

Five other athletes were also recognised at the ceremony as being "hopes" for the future of Algerian sport.