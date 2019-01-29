Fabian Bösch has been named as a patron of the Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade.

It means the Swiss freestyle skier will officially back the student event in two years' time.

Twenty-one-year-old Bösch won World Championship gold in slopestyle in Kreischberg in Austria in 2015.

His other achievements include gold in big air at the 2016 Winter X Games in Aspen.

Bösch's "home" mountain in Engelberg will be one of the venues used at Lucerne 2021, including for freestyle.

Earlier this month, Lucerne 2021 President Guido Graf said he has full faith in the Local Organising Committee to put on a successful Winter Universiade.

Fabian Bösch won the world slopestyle title in 2015 ©Getty Images

Eleven days of action are currently scheduled in 2021, beginning on January 21.

Lucerne was awarded the 2021 Winter Universiade in March 2016.

They will be handed hosting responsibilities at the Closing Ceremony of Krasnoyarsk 2019, which begins this year on March 2.

Switzerland last staged the Winter Universiade in Villars in 1962.

It was the second edition of the event.