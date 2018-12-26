Lucerne 2021 officials attended an ice hockey tournament in the Winter Universiade host city to assess the venue's readiness.

The Lucerne Cup took place in the Swiss city with the host nation welcoming Russia, Slovakia and Austria for an international tournament.

Action was held at the Ice Center Lucerne, which will host figure skating and short track at the 2021 Winter Universiade.

Ice hockey is due to take place in Zug.

"The international ice hockey tournament has shown us once more that our venue of the figure skating and short track competitions 2021 is the right place for events like this," said a Lucerne 2021 statement.

Russia were crowned as the winners of the Lucerne Cup, with the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation happy with the venue.

"We are satisfied with the infrastructure, the cooperation with the partners and the transport routes for the teams," head of communications Janos Kick said to Luzerner Zeitung.

Lucerne was awarded the 2021 Winter Universiade in March 2016.

Krasnoyarsk in Russia is due to host the next Winter Universiade next year, while Lake Placid in the United States has also been confirmed for the 2023 edition.