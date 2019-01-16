The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a four-year partnership with hockey fashion and equipment brand Osaka.

Under the deal, which runs from this year until 2022, Osaka has become a global supplier to hockey's worldwide governing body.

The company has been attributed to the category of manufacturers and/or wholesale distributors of hockey sporting apparel and footwear and hockey equipment.

The agreement includes all of the FIH's competitions, including the Pro League - a new home and away tournament scheduled to launch this weekend - World Cups and Olympic qualifiers.

Osaka will also provide all clothing kits for umpires, technical officials, local judges, ball patrol teams and FIH staff at FIH events.

The deal is the latest in a string of sponsorship agreements recently announced by the FIH, which also penned partnerships with sports technology and management company Global Sports Commerce and media companies Ziggo Sport and Spark Sport.

The deal with Osaka covers all major FIH events including the Hockey World Cup ©Getty Images

"FIH is very happy to engage on a four-year partnership with Osaka," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said.

"The company's experience and knowledge of hockey will bring a very valuable help to expand hockey globally.

"We're looking forward to a fruitful collaboration."

Osaka Hockey chief executive Stephen Butler also welcomed the partnership with the sport's global governing body.

"With this new FIH partnership, Osaka aims to expand the brand globally, to develop hockey in other countries and new markets, and to spread the love for the game by bringing hockey to the next level," he said.

"Play the game, change the game."