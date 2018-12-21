The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has signed a partnership agreement with sports technology and management company Global Sports Commerce (GSC) for a duration of four years.

It makes GSC an FIH global supplier from 2019 to 2022 for the category of brand analytics and measurement.

The deal includes the FIH Pro League from 2019 to 2022, the FIH Series Finals in 2019 and 2021, and Olympic qualifiers for men and women in 2019.

"FIH is very pleased about this partnership with Global Sports Commerce in the field of brand analytics and measurement for the coming four years," FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said.

"We’re looking forward to our cooperation which will contribute to our mission to develop hockey on a global basis."

The deal includes the FIH Pro League from 2019 to 2022 ©Hockeyroos/Twitter

Muralidharan Srinivasan, the chief executive of GSC, added: "GSC is pleased to partner with the International Hockey Federation for multiple events for the next four years.

"GSC is looking forward to facilitate nearly 200 plus premier hockey matches across the globe with the best of its digital and technological solutions.

"Maplytiks, a subsidiary of GSC, will play an integral role in this partnership by providing digital technology, deep data analytics and in particular brand measurement along with holistic value of brand exposure on screen for FIH and its affiliates worldwide."

GSC is one of world’s largest sports technology and management companies and claims to provide dynamic solutions, sponsorship and commercial management and premier consulting services to leading global sports stakeholders, including sports bodies, leagues, rights holders, stadiums and brands.

Headquartered in Singapore, GSC has a worldwide presence with offices in 16 cities, across 10 countries including Australia, Great Britain, Hungary, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.