Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi became only the third man to win all four stages of the Four Hills Tournament in a season by triumphing in Bischofshofen.

Kobayashi was hoping to join Germany's Sven Hannawald and Poland’s Kamil Stoch in achieving the prestigious ski jumping feat.

He had placed himself on the brink of the achievement by winning the German stages in Oberstdorf and Garmisch-Partenkirchen, before triumphing at the first Austrian leg in Innsbruck.

The Japanese jumper found himself in third place after the first round of competition, having achieved an effort of 135 metres.

Poland’s Dawid Kubacki and Germany’s Markus Eisenbichler threatened to end his hopes of the clean sweep, with the duo having jumped 138m and 137m respectively.

Kobayashi was able to leapfrog his rivals in the second round with an effort of 137.5m, giving him an overall points total of 282.1.

He ended ahead of Kubacki, who finished as the runner-up on 268.3 points after a second round jump of 130m.

Ryoyu Kobayashi also became the first Asian winner of the Four Hills Tournament since 1998 ©Getty Images

Austria’s Stefan Kraft rounded off the podium with a total of 267.5 points, while Eisenbichler slipped to fifth behind fellow German Stephan Leyhe.

With triple Olympic champion Stoch having ended a 16 year wait for another man to achieve the Four Hills clean sweep last year, Kobayashi has now ensured the feat has been achieved in successive seasons.

He also became the first Asian winner of the Four Hills Tournament since Kazuyoshi Funaki, with his countryman having triumphed back in 1998.

The result also strengthened his lead in the overall World Cup rankings.