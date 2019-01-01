Japan’s Ryoyu Kobayashi has won again in Garmisch-Partenkirchen to lead the International Ski Federation (FIS) Four Hills Tournament at the half-way stage.

The 22-year-old only finished 10th on the large hill at last year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but has come into his own this season, picking up six wins already, including the last three events in a row.

He took today’s win with two jumps of 136.5 and 133 metres for a combined score of 266.6 points.

Finishing second on home soil was Marcus Eisenbichler, who scored 264.7 points, and third went to Poland’s Dawid Kubacki, who scored 256.2 points.

Slovenia's former Four Hills champion Peter Prevc is out of the running for this year's title after two poor finishes ©Getty Images

It means Kobayashi now leads both the Four Hills standings and the overall FIS Ski Jumping World Cup standings.

Elsewhere in the standings, it was a bad day for the Prevc brothers Peter and Domen from Slovenia.

Double Olympic medallist Peter, winner of the 2015-2016 Four Hills Tournament, followed up an 18th place finish in Oberstdorf with a disappointing 61st place finish in yesterday’s qualifying, meaning he did not make it into today’s event.

His bother Domen, winner of World Cup events, also failed to qualify for today’s action.

The event in the Four Hills Tournament, incorporating the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup, is due to take place in Innsbruck on Thursday and Friday (January 3 and 4).