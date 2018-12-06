Four-time Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger of Germany will hope to maintain her perfect start to the Luge World Cup season when the campaign continues in Calgary this weekend.

Geisenberger arrives in the Canadian city, which recently dropped its bid for the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games following a referendum defeat, as the strong favourite in the women's singles event.

The 30-year-old, the reigning Olympic singles champion, has already claimed victories in Innsbruck and Whistler this season and will aim to make it three from three at the Canada Olympic Park bobsleigh, luge and skeleton track.

Austrian Wolfgang Kindl was also in good form in Whistler last weekend and will be out to record consecutive wins in the men's singles event.

Austrian Wolfgang Kindl will be among the favourites in the men's singles event ©Getty Images

Kindl broke the track record in Whistler on his way to topping the podium and he will be hoping for a repeat performance during the next stop on the Luge World Cup calendar.

Toni Eggert of Germany, who completed a remarkable comeback from a broken leg with victory in the doubles with Sascha Benecken last week, is also among the entrants for the event.

Competition begins tomorrow with action in the men's singles and doubles events, with two runs planned in each.

The women's singles and team relay events brings the World Cup to a close on Saturday (December 8).