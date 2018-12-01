The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced the finalists for their Best of November awards, recognising the "outstanding achievements" of Team USA athletes over the past month.

The public now have until midnight on Tuesday (December 4) to vote for their winners across three categories.

They are Male Athlete of the Month, Female Athlete of the Month and Team of the Month.

Five athletes have been nominated for each of the men’s and women’s awards respectively.

For the men’s award they include Harrison Maurus, who set a junior weightlifting world record to finish sixth at the World Championships in Turkmenistan, Daniel Romanchuk, the first US man to win the New York City Marathon wheelchair title, and Nathan Chen, who won his second figure skating Grand Prix of the season at the Internationaux de France.

Nick Itkin is up for the men's award after winning his first fencing World Cup medal in Bonn ©TeamUSA

Included on the women’s shortlist are Brittany Bowe, a speedskater who won four World Cup medals in two competitions in November, boxer Virginia Fuchs, winner of a bronze medal at the World championships in New Dehli, and Regina Jaquess, who won gold in both the slalom and jumping events at the Pan American Water Ski Championships.

Then up for the team award are the women’s Four Nations Cup ice hockey team, women’s Japan Cup softball team and the wheelchair tennis doubles partnership of David Wagner and Nick Taylor.

The ice hockey team won their fourth consecutive Four Nations Cup title when they beat hosts Canada in the final 5-2.

The softball side won the Japan Cup as the number one team in the world and ended their season unbeaten, while Wagner and Taylor won their 11th wheelchair doubles masters quad title at the International Tennis Federation’s year end doubles tournament in The Netherlands.

You can vote for your winners here.