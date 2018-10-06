The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) has announced 13 finalists for its Best of September Team USA Awards.

The finalists represent eight sports across the men's, women's and team categories.

In the male athlete of the month category, Matt Anderson has been nominated after being named best opposite at the International Volleyball Federation World Championship and helping his team win bronze at the competition.

Joining him is Mark Barr for winning gold in the men's PTS2 at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) Paratriathlon World Championships in Gold Coast after an undefeated season.

G'Angelo Hancock is on the list after winning a gold medal in the 97 kilograms division at the United World Wrestling Pytlasinski Memorial International.

Vincent Hancock has also been nominated for winning his fourth World Championship title in skeet shooting at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships in South Korea.

Rounding off the male athlete of the month category is McLain Ward for helping Team USA win gold at the World Equestrian Games on home soil in Tyron, and helping them qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The USA's women's basketball team who won gold at the FIBA Basketball World Cup have been nominated for team of the month in the Best of September for Team USA awards ©Getty Images

In the female athlete of the month category, Caitlin Connor has been nominated for winning her first gold medal in skeet shooting at the ISSF World Championships.

Laura Graves is up for the award for winning a Grand Prix special individual silver medal and the team silver medal at the World Equestrian Games.

Rebecca Hart won a bronze medal in the individual test and a silver medal in freestyle at the same Games to also earn a nomination.

Joining her is Allysa Seely, who got gold in the women's PTS2 division at the Paratriathlon World Championships.

Finally, Katie Zaferes has been nominated for finishing third at the World Triathlon Grand Final in Gold Coast, winning the overall silver medal at the World Triathlon Series.

The women's basketball team, who participated in the Women's World Cup, have been nominated for team of the month, after winning the title and qualifying for Tokyo 2020.

The equestrian jumping team have also been included for winning gold at the World Equestrian Games.

Rounding off the team category is the men's volleyball team who won bronze at the World Championship and secured America's first championship medal in 24 years.

The winners will be decided by a combination of votes from fans and National Governing Bodies.

Voting closes October 8.