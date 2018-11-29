By Dan Palmer, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo
ANOC General Assembly: Day two
- 6 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of the ANOC General Assembly
- 6 hours ago: Tokyo 2020 schedule by event to be finalised next month
- 6 hours ago: Bach says Russian doping and political tension cast "shadow" over Pyeongchang 2018
- 5 hours ago: Bach claims Tokyo 2020 is example of "diligent preparation" for Olympics
- 5 hours ago: Sheikh Ahmad stepping down as ANOC President is not admission of guilt, Bach says
- 5 hours ago: Bach calls on NOCs to protect athletes from discrimination
- 4 hours ago: Bach claims organisations should be envious of stability of IOC and Olympic Movement
- 3 hours ago: IOC director general states 2019 will be crucial year in developing Dakar 2022 plan
- 2 hours ago: Coates dismisses Moscow court ruling on Zubkov and states international community back CAS decision
- 2 hours ago: CAS Anti-Doping Division to be in operation from January 1
- 10 minutes ago: Olympic Solidarity to cover NOC participation costs for Buenos Aires 2018 and Lausanne 2020
