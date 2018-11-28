Spanish lawyer José Pintó Sala has been appointed chairman of the newly-created Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Ethics Commission but concerns were raised over the lack of gender equality and the election process by some of the delegates at the General Assembly here today.

Sala, who has previously worked with the Court of Arbitration for Sport was confirmed as the head of the Commission during the gathering of the 206 National Olympic Committees.

Papua New Guinea's Karo Lelai, chairperson of the Athletes Commission, was one of two ANOC representatives elected onto the seven-member body.

Basketball player Lelai is joined by ANOC Executive Council member and Electoral Commission chairman Kevan Gosper.

The other four, including vice-chairman Deguenon Abdon of Benin, are all drawn from the law sector.

Abdullah Zahir Al Hinai of Oman, Australia's Peter Henry Kerr and American Herbert Perez, a gold medallist in taekwondo at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona when the sport was a demonstration event, are the other new members on the Commission

They were all elected by acclamation by the General Assembly, with the Commission due to officially come into effect on Saturday (December 1),

Delegates from New Zealand and Finland were among those to criticise the lack of gender parity on the Commission, which includes six men and one woman.

None of those chosen by the ANOC Executive Council were women as the body had previously announced the chairperson of the Athletes' Commission would take one of the seven spots.

Had Barbara Kendall's replacement as Athletes Commission chair been a man, it is possible all seven would have come from the same gender.

New Zealand Olympic Committee President Mike Stanley called on the ANOC Council to note their concerns regarding gender equality and to ensure more women were added at the next possible opportunity.

All seven members of the ANOC Ethics Commission were approved by acclamation at its General Assembly ©Getty Images

All seven members will be up for re-election at the end of their current four-year terms.

The Finnsh Olympic Committee also criticised the make-up of the Commission but ANOC Legal Commission chairman Michael Chambers - who presented its formation to the General Assembly - pointed to how both genders were represented in response.

"They are all qualified but the gender numbers are not there," said Chambers.

"I have reviewed these candidates, all of whom have been endorsed by the Executive Committee and I can assure you they are all extremely well qualified."

Saint Lucia Olympic Committee secretary general Alfred Emmanuel also raised why the ANOC Executive Council had presented only seven candidates for the seven positions on the Commission and asked for all of them to be elected en bloc by acclamation.

Emmanuel also highlighted that the General Assembly were not given prior notice of the seven candidates who would become ANOC Ethics Commission members.

insidethegames revealed yesterday that the Commission will not be given sanctioning power and will instead make recommendations to the Executive Council on possible punishments for those who breach the ethics rules.

If the case involves a member of the ANOC Executive Council, it will be up to the General Assembly to determine the sanction.

The model is similar to the one used by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), criticised in recent months owing to concerns decisions could be influenced by their Executive Board.

Their Ethics Commission includes four IOC members among its nine members and only rules on cases when requested by the organisation's ethics and compliance officer, a professional member of its administrative staff.

The terms of reference implemented do represent an improvement on ANOC's current ethics rules, however, as procedures are currently more ad-hoc and involve the Executive Council deciding to employ an external company to carry out investigations.