The main batch of tickets for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk has gone on sale, with 132,000 now available to buy.

The first batch of tickets went on sale earlier this year on March 2 to mark a year's countdown to the event in the Russian city.

More than 40,000 tickets have already been sold, but this second batch will give fans even more chances to watch a variety of sports.

Tickets for biathlon, Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, figure skating, ice hockey, short track, ski orienteering and bandy are available in the new batch that has been released.

Bandy will be making its debut at the Winter Universiade with six men's teams and four women’s teams set to contest the title.

Russia, Sweden, Finland, Kazakhstan, Norway and China will compete in the men's tournament while teams from Russia, Sweden, Norway and the United States make up the women's competition.

Tickets can be purchased in a number of different ways from within Russia and the rest of the world ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

The tickets cost anywhere between RUB100 (£1/$1.50/€1.30) and RUB1,000 (£12/$15/€13), depending on the category of competition, the location of the seat in the stands and the popularity of the sport.

Tickets for qualifying will be cheaper than those for finals and medal events, with fans able to buy theirs online, over the phone or from ticket provider stores.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony of the Games will go on sale later in the year.

The Russian city will host the Winter Universiade between March 2 and 12 next year.