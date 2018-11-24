This year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang will take centre stage at next week's Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards here.

Prize-giving at the event will see the "outstanding performances" from the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February recognised.

Awards will be given to the best male and female athletes, as well as the best male and female teams.

The most successful National Olympic Committee will also be recognised, while there will be an award for "Inspiring Hope through Sport".

The Outstanding Performance and Outstanding Athlete awards will be presented to those who have delivered "exceptional performances" at multiple Olympic Games, while two prizes that have traditionally been handed out at the ANOC Awards will return.

South African swimmer Chad le Clos was among last year's winners ©Getty Images

These are the Outstanding Lifetime Achievement and the Contribution to the Olympic Movement awards.

The 2018 Awards are due to take place here on Wednesday (November 28), alongside the ANOC General Assembly.

They will be broadcast on Tokyo Metropolitan Television in Japan and on the ANOC YouTube Channel.

The winners of each award have been selected by the ANOC Jury, comprised of representatives from each of the Continental Associations, ANOC secretary general Gunilla Lindberg, ANOC Athletes' Commission chair Barbara Kendall and Association of International Olympic Winter Sports Federations President Gian-Franco Kasper.