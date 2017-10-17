An award will be given to the best male and best female athlete from each continent at this year's edition of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards in Prague.

ANOC have confirmed a number of "special individual awards" will also be presented at the Ceremony, due to be held at the Forum Karlin in the Czech capital on November 2.

The event will honour the achievements of athletes at their respective World Championships and other elite-level sporting competitions.

The winners of each award were selected by the ANOC jury from a shortlist provided by each of the Continental Associations.

They were decided by the jury during their meeting in Lima last month.

Last year's awards ceremony was focused on the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

South African 400 metres runner Wayde van Niekerk secured the men's award in 2016 ©Getty Images

South African 400 metres runner Wayde van Niekerk and Puerto Rican tennis player Monica Puig claimed the best male and best female athletes of Rio 2016 titles at the Gala in Qatar's capital Doha.

The 2017 Awards ceremony will be held as part of the ANOC General Assembly in Prague, due to take place on November 2 and 3.

"While it has not been an Olympic year, there has been a huge amount of world-class sport in 2017 for all of us to enjoy," ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said.

"Many International Federations in both summer and winter sports have held World Championships this year and there have been countless other elite-level events.

"This has provided the Continental Associations and the ANOC Jury with a lot of spectacular athlete performances to choose from for this year’s ANOC Awards in Prague.

"People often only see National Olympic Commitees (NOCs) at an Olympic Games, but the work of the NOCs never stops.

"That is why the ANOC Awards is so important and why it is held every year.

"We want to give the NOCs an evening to enjoy, to thank them and show our appreciation for the work they do every day in preparing their athletes and promoting the Olympic values around the world."