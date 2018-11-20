Austrian bobsleigh pilot Christina Hengster has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 32-year-old is ending her career as her country's most successful bobsleigh athlete.

She began in the sport in 2004, first competing as a push athlete for Silke Zeuner.

They finished third together in the overall European Cup standings while winning two National Championships.

She became a pilot in 2007 and was crowned as world junior champion in 2012.

Christina Hengster departs as Austria's most successful bobsleigh athlete ©Getty Images

In 2016, she finished third overall in the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation's World Cup standings.

She also bagged a mixed team bronze in the same year at her home World Championships in Innsbruck.

A year later, she claimed a bronze at the European Championships before a 10th-place finish at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

"It was not easy for me, but I'm convinced that it's a good time to go," said Hengster.

She will now focus on her career with the police.