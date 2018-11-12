The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) confirmed competitions for 2019 and 2020 and created an Electoral Committee at their 2018 Congress in Cyprus.

Representatives from 80 nations attended the 2018 Congress in Limassol.

Among the decisions confirmed is that the 2020 Pentathlon World Cup Final will take place in May of that year in South Korean capital Seoul.

Xiamen was confirmed to be the host of the UIPM Pentathlon World Championships, also in 2020, with China also holding the next Congress which occurs biannually.

Elsewhere in 2020, it was confirmed that the UIPM Biathle/Triathle World Championships will be held in Weiden in Germany in July, and the UIPM Masters World Championships will take place in Gyor in Hungary from September 23 to 27.

The final calendar for 2019 was also approved, including the Pentathlon World Cup in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia and the Junior World Championships in Drzonkow in Poland.

Following the approval of the updated election rules, the Congress appointed a new UIPM Electoral Committee.

A warm welcome to the 4 newest members of the UIPM Family

🇲🇼 🇯🇲 🇺🇬 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/cD0fuLHczf — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) November 11, 2018

Gyula Bretz of Hungary, Angela Ives of Canada and Richard Gomez of The Philippines were elected to sit on it.

Malawi, Jamaica, Uganda and Paraguay were also introduced as new member nations.

The Congress ended with a gala dinner featuring the UIPM Annual Awards.

Guests included Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, the President of the Association of National Olympic Committees.

"This Congress took place in a great atmosphere with deep discussions in a spirit of great harmony," UIPM President Klaus Schormann said.

"The UIPM Congress is a platform for information, especially for our newest members, and we had 80 National Federations represented here in Limassol."

The Congress marked the 70th anniversary of the UIPM after the organisation was founded in 1948 during the London Olympic Games.