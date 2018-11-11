Campaigners on both sides have held events to gather support as the build-up to the Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic bid plebiscite continues.

The plebiscite on Tuesday (November 13) will ask Calgarians: "Are you for or are you against Calgary hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games?"

The No Calgary Olympics group held a gathering at the Olympic Plaza in the Canadian city, despite the wet weather.

Megan McCaffrey, executive director of Common Sense Calgary, spoke of the cost of the Games and said it could result in increased taxes.

"We just don't have the information that we were promised in the time that we were promised from City Council to make an informed decision in this vote and that means now is not the time for the Olympics to be brought to Calgary," McCaffrey said, according to Global News.

The bid has created political divisions too as Councillor Jeremy Farkas continued to be open about his anti-Olympic bid stance.

"It really disturbs me that we're waiting until the day after the plebiscite to release our bad-news budget: tax increases, fee hikes, service reductions," he said.

"I think we should come clean with Calgarians, share with them what we're thinking."

Vote 2018 is right around the corner. Vote day is on November 13. Cast your ballot to let Council know if you are for or against #yyc hosting the 2026 Games. Visit https://t.co/2htzplXoCc for voting station locations & times, eligibility requirements and more. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) November 9, 2018

Elsewhere, the Yes Calgary 2026 campaign hosted a public free skate at the Olympic Oval.

Renee Smith-Valade, with the Calgary 2026 Bid Corporation, said people have been asking her where to vote.

"Sounds like people are engaged, that they've taken the time to learn about the bid, that they've made up their minds and want to make sure they can cast their vote for - not only for the Games, but really, for the future of the city," she said according to Global News.

Before the vote, the City of Calgary will put on on a number of public engagement sessions to provide citizens with information on what hosting the Games would involve.

As well as the sporting benefits, Joshua Dalledonne with Arts Commons praised the proposed funding from the Cultural Olympiad as an opportunity to revitalise arts in the city.

"Constantly, artists are scrambling for any resources that they can get," he said.

"To have an influx of funding like this is transformational.

"It's exactly what Calgary needs right now."

The Cultural Olympiad that would accompany the Games would reportedly invest CAD$30 million (£18 million/$23 million/€20 million) into the arts scene in Calgary.

Calgary also hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics and the result of the plebiscite will be non-binding.

However, a "no" vote will make it almost impossible to continue.

Calgary also hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

Voting will close at 8pm local time with a result expected by 10pm.

It comes after Calgary City Council dramatically kept the bid alive on October 31 despite a recommendation from the the city's Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Assessment Committee to end it.

The recommendation was made following the lack of a funding agreement between the city and the Federal and Provincial Governments, but an 11th-hour deal was then struck.

Councillors still voted 8-7 in favour of approving the recommendation but this fell short of the 10 votes required for the motion to pass, meaning the issue can proceed to the plebiscite.

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has confirmed he will vote yes, claiming the agreement reached is an "extraordinary" deal for the city which could see more than CAD$4 billion (£2.3 billion/$3 billion/€2.6 million) invested after spending of CAD$390 million (£228 million/$295 million/€260 million).

Stockholm in Sweden and Milan-Cortina D'Ampezzo in Italy also remain in the 2026 race, but both also have so far not secured Government support.