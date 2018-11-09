The first track of a crucial high-speed railway network between Beijing and Zhangjiakou, being built for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, has been laid.

The development marks a milestone for the construction of the high-speed link, considered key to Beijing 2022's transport plans.

It is estimated the laying of the track for the network, which organisers claim will reduce travel times between the Olympic and Paralympic Games venue hubs from over three hours to just 50 minutes, will be completed by the end of May 2019.

The adjusting of the track will then take place and is expected to last until July, with testing set to be held towards the end of the year.

Chinese officials repeatedly refused to reveal the cost of the railway network when bidding for the Games, insisting it was "unrelated to the bid".

It is claimed the high-speed railway will cut journey times from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to just 50 minutes ©Getty Images

This claim can be challenged, however, particularly because it is envisaged as such a key part of the transport plan for athletes and officials, as well as spectators.

The cost of the network is thought to be around the ¥58.41 billion (£6.62 billion/$8.95 billion/€7.51 billion) mark.

Beijing, which also hosted the 2008 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, will be the home of the ice sports at the Games and will play host to curling, ice hockey and skating.

The majority of skiing events at the Games will be held in Zhangjiakou, located to the north-west of Beijing.