The International Floorball Federation (IFF) have announced more details about the 2020 Men's World Floorball Championships, due to be held in Finland's capital of Helsinki.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the competition, with hosts and 2016 world champions Finland automatically qualifying for the event scheduled to be held from December 4 to 12 that year.

The Helsinki Ice Hockey Arena is scheduled to host the preliminary rounds and the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals and final will be played in the Hartwall Arena.

Finnish national broadcasting company YLE will be the host broadcaster.

Organisers hope to attract over 100,000 spectators to the event and make it the biggest international sporting event in Finland in 2020.

"It is great to get the World Floorball Championships to Helsinki," Jan Vapaavuori, the Mayor of Helsinki, said.

"The sport currently experiences dynamic growth and floorball is a very popular sport in Finland.

"The Championships are not only the biggest sport event in Finland, but also an example of professionalism when it comes to organising events in Helsinki."





It will be the first time since 2002 that Finland has held the biennial event.

Then it was also staged in Helsinki, when Sweden beat Finland 5-4 in the final.

The World Championships were first staged in 1996 in Stockholm.

Sweden or Finland have won every competition.

Sweden have so far won eight of the 11 Championships.

The Finnish Floorball Federation hope to make floorball Finland's biggest team sport and the best floorball country in the world by 2028.

"Our aim is to take the event project to a whole new level and to accomplish more in every dimension," Kari Lampinen, chief executive of the Finnish Football Federation, said.

"With the WFC 2020 journey, we will create more success, experience and influence than ever before."

Finland are due set to defend their world title at the 2018 World Floorball Championships in the Czech capital Prague from December 1 to 9.