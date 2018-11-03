Thailand's Sukanya Srisurat achieved world standards in the snatch, clean and jerk and total to secure a hat-trick of women's 55 kilograms gold medals on day three of the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships here in Turkmenistan's capital.

The 23-year-old, who was the Rio 2016 gold medallist at 58kg, registered six good lifts out of six on her way to managing 105kg in the snatch and 127kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 232kg.

China's Li Yajun and Zhang Wanqiong were Srisurat's closest challengers with both finishing on 225kg.

Li took the silver medal ahead of Zhang having secured the total before her compatriot.

She was the runner-up in the snatch with 102kg and came fourth in the clean and jerk with 123kg.

Zhang, meanwhile, was the snatch bronze medallist with 101kg and clean and jerk silver medallist with 124kg.

Romania's Cristina Iovu rounded out the snatch podium with 123kg.

The 2018 World Championships are the first event to be held since the re-structuring of the IWF’s weight classes, nullifying earlier records.

It is for this reason that the term "world standard" is being used as oppose to "world record".

Thailand's Chayuttra Pramongkhol set world standards on her way to winning the women's 49kg clean and jerk and overall gold medals ©IWF

Earlier in the day, Thailand’s Chayuttra Pramongkhol set two world standards en route to winning the clean and jerk and overall gold medals in the women’s 49kg category.

Despite finishing off the podium in the snatch with 89kg, Pramongkhol registered the two best lifts in the clean and jerk, 115kg and 120kg, to record a total of 209kg.

China’s Huo Zhihui finished second overall with 208kg as well as in the snatch with 93kg and clean and jerk with 115kg.

Compatriot Jiang Huihua completed the top three with 206kg having finished third in the snatch with 92kg and the clean and jerk with 114kg.

She set seven junior world standards in the event, beating her own mark with every good lift.

Thailand’s Sopita Tanasan, the Rio 2016 Olympic and 2017 world gold medallist, prevailed in the snatch with a world standard-breaking lift of 93kg.

She came fourth overall, however, having finished in the same position in the clean and jerk with 108kg.

"I am happy with today’s result," she said.

"I did not expect any more or less."

Indonesia's Eko Yuli Irawan claimed a clean sweep of gold medals in the men's 61kg category ©IWF

Also in dominant form today was Indonesia’s Eko Yuli Irawan, who followed up his recent home triumph at the 2018 Asian Games by claiming a clean sweep of gold medals in the men’s 61kg category.

A world standard-breaking lift of 174kg in the clean and jerk took his total to 317kg, which was also a new global mark and bettered the 313kg he set moments earlier.

Irawan was just shy of the 144kg world standard in the snatch, finishing with 143kg.

"I am very happy to win the World Championships for the first time and this is what I expected from myself," the three-time Olympic medallist said.

Two Chinese lifters joined Irawan on the overall podium with former junior world champion Li Fabin second with 310kg and Qin Fulin third with 308kg.

Li finished second in the snatch with 142kg and fourth in the clean and jerk with 168kg, while Qin came third in the snatch with 139kg and second in the clean and jerk with 169kg.

Rounding out the clean and jerk podium was Colombia’s Francisco Antonio Mosquera Valencia with 169kg.

Another notable performance came from Uzbekistan’s Adkhamjon Ergashev as he set junior world standards of 136kg in the snatch and 293kg in the total to finish sixth overall.

Action in Ashgabat is due to continue tomorrow.

Medals are scheduled to be won in the men's 67kg, women's 59kg and men's 73kg events.