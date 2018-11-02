North Korea’s Om Yun Chol broke the men’s 55 kilograms clean and jerk world standard en route to claiming a hat-trick of gold medals on day two of the 2018 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships here in Turkmenistan’s capital.

Om, a three-time world champion and London 2012 Olympic gold medallist in the old weight class of 56kg, managed 162kg with his final clean and jerk attempt to better the previous mark of 161kg and finish on a total of 282kg.

The 2018 World Championships are the first event to be held since the re-structuring of the IWF’s weight classes, nullifying earlier records.

It is for this reason that the term "world standard" is being used as oppose to "world record".

Om had earlier won the snatch gold medal with 120kg after failing with his second and third attempts at 125kg and 128kg respectively.

The two-time Asian Games gold medallist sealed victory in the clean and jerk and total by posting an unrivalled 155kg with his first attempt in the second part of the event.

Despite one failed attempt at 162kg, Om made a successful return to the stage to mark the end of the competition in style.

The overall runner-up was Kazakhstan’s Arli Chontey with 258kg, while Italy’s Mirco Scarantino clinched the bronze medal with 252kg.

Like Om, Chontey also managed 120kg in the snatch, but had to settle for the silver medal by virtue of the fact that he registered it after his rival had.

The Kazakh then finished sixth in the clean and jerk as Vietnam’s Lai Gia Thanh came second with 142kg and Thailand’s Teerapat Chomchuen ended up third with a youth world standard-breaking 141kg.

The snatch bronze medal went to Spain’s Josue Brachi Garcia with 115kg.

Thailand's Thunya Sukcharoen won all three gold medals on offer in the women's 45kg category ©IWF

Medals were also awarded today in the women's 45kg event with Thailand's Thunya Sukcharoen securing a clean sweep of gold medals.

Sukcharoen, the 48kg silver medallist at last year's World Championships, achieved best lifts of 80kg in the snatch and 106kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 186kg.

She triumphed by a considerable margin of 15kg over compatriot Chiraphan Nanthawong, who as well as taking the overall silver medal was also the runner-up in the snatch with 76kg and the clean and jerk with 95kg.

Rounding out all three podiums was home favourite Yulduz Dzhumabayeva with 75kg in the snatch and 94kg in the clean and jerk for a total of 169kg.

It appeared initially as though Dzhumabayeva had broken the junior world standard in the clean and jerk and total after managing 104kg on her second attempt.

But amid confusion over the lifting order, it was nullified on a technicality and she was told to attempt 105kg instead.

A no lift at that weight and then 107kg meant the 20-year-old had to accept two third-place finishes as oppose to what would have been two silver medals to go with her snatch bronze.

Action in Ashgabat is due to continue tomorrow.

Medals are scheduled to be won in the women's 49kg, men's 61kg and women's 55kg events.