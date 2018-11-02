Jang Hyun-soo has been banned for life from playing for South Korea by the Korea Football Association (KFA) after being found guilty of exaggerating his community service records.

The 27-year-old Jang has been a regular international since his debut in 2013 - appearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro - but the KFA’s Sports Fair Play Committee ruled the defender will not be able to add to his 58 appearances after his deception.

Jang won a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games, earning an exemption from the usual 21-month military service for all able-bodied South Korean males.

But even exempted players must perform basic military training, which can run up to 60 days, and they have also to record 544 hours of community service over a period of almost three years.

Jang was found guilty of claiming he performed outdoor community services in December 2017 and submitted photographs to support his assertion that he was giving outdoor football lessons.

An investigation, however, found there were no activities on the days Jang claimed, due to heavy snow.

Jang, who plays for FC Tokyo in Japan, admitted his deception and was also fined about $26,000 (£20,000/€23,000) for "tarnishing the dignity" of the team.

He commented: "I am ashamed to have disappointed everyone.

"I will faithfully perform volunteer work in November."

The KFA commented, "this is to reinforce that anyone who stirs up controversy cannot join the national team,” adding that the tough penalty was aimed at “preventing similar cases in the future".

South Korea has recently hinted at a possible reform of the military service exemption programme, which critics say unfairly rewards athletes and artists for one-off achievements.

