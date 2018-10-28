The Jordan Olympic Committee (JOC) has penned a sponsorship agreement with electrical giant Samsung.

A signing ceremony was held between both parties at the Olympic Preparations Centre in Jordan's capital Amman.

JOC secretary general Nasser Majali attended alongside Muhannad Al Nabulsi, the head of legal and compliance with Samsung Electronics Levant.

Majali said the deal would have a "positive impact" in Jordan and he praised Samsung "for their continued support of important causes within the Kingdom".

"We are so proud of becoming a JOC partner at a time when so much good work is being done in the sector," said Al Nabulsi.

The deal is a boost to sport in Jordan ©Getty Images

"Jordan sport has made some outstanding achievements and progress in recent years and we are looking forward to playing our part in building on these successes for a prosperous future."

Samsung are a member of the International Olympic Committee's top-tier The Olympic Partner sponsorship programme.

The South Korean company began its association with the Games as a local sponsor of Seoul 1988.