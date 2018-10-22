Leading sports stars have signed up for the Czech Olympic Committee's (COC) sport diplomacy course which aims to equip them with the necessary skills for governance roles.

Last year saw the first edition of the course with 16 students successfully completing the programme, including sprint canoeist Jana Ježová and 2010 Triathlon World Cup winner Vendula Frintová.

Participants this year include six-time Paralympic gold medallist Jiří Ježek, Olympic basketball star Ilona Burgrová and former Alpine skier Klára Křížová.

"It is important to have people in management positions in sport whose influence transcends the borders of the Czech Republic," President of the COC Jiří Kejval said.

"To strengthen the standing of Czech sport it is important to have Czech representatives in international organisations."

Ježek has explained her involvement in the course.

"Although I ended my professional career last year I wanted to remain within the sports environment," she said.

"I would like to use my experience and contacts for the benefit of Czech sport, for its status in our society, but also at the international level.

"I was therefore very happy to register for the sports diplomacy programme and I believe it will help me gain important specialist know-how.

"The first gathering has convinced me that it will be an interesting and beneficial course.

"I look forward to it."